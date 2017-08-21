Play

Rams' Robert Quinn: Has chance to play Saturday

Quinn (hand) has a chance to play during Saturday's preseason game, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Rams' coach Sean McVay said he was optimistic that Quinn would get some game action Saturday, but it remains unlikely that he'll receive extensive work. Quinn is still nursing a hand injury but the team fully expects him to be ready for the season opener.

