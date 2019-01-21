Woods brought in six of 10 targets for 33 yards during the Rams' 26-23 overtime over the Saints in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. He also lost three yards on two rushes.

Woods saw his usual robust workload in terms of targets, but he wasn't anywhere near as successful in racking up his customary production in receiving yardage. Woods did see a chance for a big gain go by the wayside when Jared Goff failed to put the ball ahead of him on a slant in the second half, which kept the play to a more modest gain when Woods lost his balance after the catch. Nevertheless, the sure-handed veteran will undoubtedly be an integral part of the Rams' plan of attack once again in the Super Bowl in two weeks' time against either the Patriots or Chiefs.