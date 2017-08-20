Rams' Tavon Austin: Not expected to play Saturday
Austin (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.
On the mend from an injured hamstring, Austin didn't practice this week and his absence Saturday comes as no surprise. Cooper Kupp will likely start in the slot in his steed.
