Rams' Todd Gurley: Eclipses 20 carries

Gurley rushed 23 times for 79 yards and a touchdown, adding 34 receiving yards on four receptions in Sunday's 28-12 win over Seattle.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Gurley would finally have the reigns taken off and be treated like the "bell cow that he is" prior to Sunday's contest, and the Rams held up their end of the bargain by giving their best offensive weapon 27 touches. It was just the second time this season that the 25-year-old received at least 20 carries and just the third time he touched the ball a minimum of 20 times in a single game. The reduced workload appeared to be premeditated after the superstar broke down -- along with the Rams' Super Bowl hopes -- toward the end of the 2018 campaign. The team is sitting at 8-5 -- behind San Francisco and Seattle -- in the toughest division in football, so coach Sean McVay is backed into a corner and will have to rely on Gurley if he wants to return to the playoffs for the third time in his tenure as head coach. Next week's opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, are more vulnerable to opposing rushing attacks, so Gurley could be in store for a big fantasy day if his heavy workload sticks going forward.