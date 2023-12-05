Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Higbee cleared the concussion protocol but was diagnosed with a neck stinger following Sunday's 36-19 win versus the Browns, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Higbee was forced out late in Sunday's game and deemed questionable to return at the time with a listed concussion, but in the end he avoided a head injury. With clarity surrounding the health concern, he may endure some limitations in practice this week as the Rams prep for Sunday's game in Baltimore.