Higbee secured one of three targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 17-16 victory against the Seahawks.

The veteran's only catch came during a key touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that helped the Rams rally from a nine-point deficit to steal a victory from Seattle. Higbee's numbers since the first month of the season have been anemic outside of a five-catch performance in Week 8 against the Cowboys, with just 11 catches for 107 yards in his last six games. Cooper Kupp (ankle) left the game with an injury, however, and Higbee produced a 16-196-0 line in the four games Kupp missed at the start of the season, which may give fantasy managers hope for a rebound if Kupp were to miss any time with this latest injury.