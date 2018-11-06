Higbee caught two of four targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 45-35 loss to New Orleans.

The 40 receiving yards stand as a season-high mark for Higbee, and he once again played more offensive snaps (42) than Gerald Everett (18). The third-year tight end also showed impressive athleticism on his 33-yard reception in the first quarter. Still, without increased involvement in the offense, Higbee's an unreliable asset in most fantasy setups.