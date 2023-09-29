Higbee agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with the Rams on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Higbee is one of the Rams' three remaining starters from the Jeff Fisher era and previously was scheduled for free agency this coming spring. A top-heavy roster with an older QB means talk of a rebuild may spark up again this offseason if 2023 doesn't go well for the Rams, but Higbee now figures to be part of the franchise's future even if that happens. While he's never come close to matching his torrid finish to the 2019 season -- 522 yards on 56 targets the final five weeks -- Higbee is prized by the Rams because he's one of the few TEs in the league that can truly claim competence as a pass catcher, run blocker and pass blocker. As for the immediate future, he missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an Achilles injury, creating some question about his status for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.