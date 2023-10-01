Higbee (Achilles) is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Higbee barely practiced this week due to the Achilles injury and is listed as questionable, but the veteran tight end looks poised to avoid the Rams' inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The 30-year-old received some long-term security Friday, in the form of a three-year deal worth a guaranteed $17 million. Higbee has yet make much of an imprint in the box score this season, catching 11 passes for 132 scoreless yards.