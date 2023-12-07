Higbee (neck) didn't practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Higbee continues to be sidelined during Week 14 prep due to the neck stinger that he sustained this past Sunday against the Browns. He'll thus have just one more chance to mix into drills this week before the Rams potentially make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's game at Baltimore.
More News
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Sits out Wednesday's walkthrough•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Avoids concussion, but has stinger•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Rare two-score day Sunday•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Active Sunday, per usual•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Disappoints with just one catch•