Rashard Davis: Joins Titans' practice squad
Davis was signed to Tennessee's practice squad on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Davis has bounced around the league since his college days at James Madison ended in 2016. The 24-year-old has yet to play an NFL snap.
