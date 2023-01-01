Campbell (knee) isn't slated to play Sunday against the Steelers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Campbell appears destined to be among the Ravens' inactives for Sunday Night Football, which would mark his second absence in a row. He was able to log a limited practice Friday, though, so he might be aiming to return for a Week 18 road matchup with the Bengals.
More News
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Questionable vs. Pittsburgh•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Won't play Week 16•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Suffers knee injury Saturday•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Ruled out due to illness•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Returning to Baltimore•