Kolar missed Friday's practice with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game at the Chargers.

The Ravens will need to sign a tight end or call one up from the practice squad before Sunday if there's real concern about Kolar's availability. He, Isiah Likely and Mark Andrews (leg) were the only tight ends on the roster as of Friday, with Andrews expected to miss the rest of the season. Kolar played only 12 of Baltimore's 66 snaps on offense last week when Andrews suffered his season-ending injury on the opening drive of an eventual Ravens victory.