Kolar finished the regular season with seven catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.

The second-year tight end started to see more playing time after Mark Andrews' leg injury kept him out from Week 11 onward. Kolar is more proficient as a blocker at this stage of his career than his counterpart, Isaiah Likely, who is starting to break out as a pass-catcher. Down the stretch, Kolar averaged 25 snaps per game and caught six of seven targets for 74 yards and a score on 41 routes. With Likely's emergence and Mark Andrews set to return next season (if not sooner), Kolar may be blocked from seeing significant playing time again in 2024. However, if Andrews remains out for the Divisional Round matchup against the Texans, Kolar could be in line for plenty of snaps.