Kolar caught his lone target for a 19-yard touchdown in Sunday's blowout win over the Dolphins

Kolar's 28 snaps on offense marked a season-high and he also scored the first touchdown of his NFL career. In the five games since Mark Andrews was lost for the season, Kolar has caught all three of his targets for 51 yards and a score on 19 routes. Isaiah Likely has established himself as the clear top tight end in Andrews' absence, and Kolar's playing time uptick Sunday was mostly attributable to the lopsided margin on the scoreboard. Kolar may be busy again in Week 18 against the Steelers if the Ravens opt to rest their starters, but he's unlikely to be a major factor once the playoffs get underway.