Moore (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Moore was limited Wednesday due to an illness and now looks back to full health. The 2016 fourth-round pick wasn't targeted Week 1 but did play 32 snaps on offense. He'll work to make a bigger impact versus the Cardinals on Sunday.

