Ravens' Chris Moore: Sees first target of season
Moore was unable to come up with his lone target during Sunday's 40-25 loss to Cleveland. He returned three kicks for 67 yards.
Lamar Jackson took a shot down field toward Moore midway through the second quarter for what was initially ruled a 26-yard completion, but later challenged and ruled an incompletion. Moore was better as a returner, where he returned his first three kicks of the season, but an emerging role on special teams and one near-miss in the passing game isn't enough to warrant your attention from a fantasy perspective, even against the Steelers' 20th-ranked pass defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...