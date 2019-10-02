Moore was unable to come up with his lone target during Sunday's 40-25 loss to Cleveland. He returned three kicks for 67 yards.

Lamar Jackson took a shot down field toward Moore midway through the second quarter for what was initially ruled a 26-yard completion, but later challenged and ruled an incompletion. Moore was better as a returner, where he returned his first three kicks of the season, but an emerging role on special teams and one near-miss in the passing game isn't enough to warrant your attention from a fantasy perspective, even against the Steelers' 20th-ranked pass defense.