Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Could return to practice
Woodhead (hamstring) may return to practice this week.
Woodhead technically was eligible to practice last week, but the Ravens held him out as they prepared for a Thursday game against the Dolphins. A return this week apparently is possible, though the team doesn't have any incentive to rush the process given that Woodhead won't be eligible to play in a game until Week 11 against the Packers. Once available, Woodhead likely will take over Javorius Allen's role in a timeshare with Alex Collins (and possibly Terrance West). Allen has piled up 78 carries and 32 catches in Woodhead's absence the past seven weeks, averaging 3.7 yards per tote and a meager 4.5 yards per reception. Woodhead probably won't get that kind of rushing volume, but he could draw even more targets than Allen and likely would be more efficient with those opportunities.
