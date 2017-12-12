Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Nabs four receptions
Woodhead had four catches for 29 yards and added two carries for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
The Ravens ramped up Woodhead's usage as a pass catcher, targeting him five times after his two-target outing against the Lions. He responded with four grabs, which is one shy of his season high. However, Woodhead's usage as a runner has been limited since returning from a hamstring injury that kept him out eight games. He's seen a total of 10 carries in that four-game stretch and has been held to single-digit yardage in three of those contests. Woodhead is unlikely to see an uptick in carries with Alex Collins and Javorius Allen running well, but he figures to see steady work in the passing game the rest of the way.
