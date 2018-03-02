Woodhead is a candidate to be released, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Signed to a three-year, $8.8 million contract last offseason, Woodhead injured his hamstring on the opening drive of Week 1 and didn't return until Week 11. He finished the year with 14 carries for 56 yards and 33 catches for 200 yards, with his marks of 6.1 yards per catch and 5.1 per target easily representing career lows for any season with more than three appearances. The Ravens might be content moving forward with Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon (knee, suspension) in the backfield, potentially adding a draft pick to that bunch. Allen and Dixon would both be candidates to take on Woodhead's passing-down snaps.