Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Could be released
Woodhead is a candidate to be released, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Signed to a three-year, $8.8 million contract last offseason, Woodhead injured his hamstring on the opening drive of Week 1 and didn't return until Week 11. He finished the year with 14 carries for 56 yards and 33 catches for 200 yards, with his marks of 6.1 yards per catch and 5.1 per target easily representing career lows for any season with more than three appearances. The Ravens might be content moving forward with Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon (knee, suspension) in the backfield, potentially adding a draft pick to that bunch. Allen and Dixon would both be candidates to take on Woodhead's passing-down snaps.
More News
-
Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Unfulfilling first season in Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Catches six passes•
-
Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Nabs four receptions•
-
Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Minimal production Sunday•
-
Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Posts 45 total yards•
-
Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Won't have limitations•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....