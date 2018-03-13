Ravens' Danny Woodhead: Released by Ravens
The Ravens are releasing Woodhead in a move that will save $1.8 million against the 2018 cap, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Signed to a three-year, $8.8 million contract last offseason, Woodhead played only eight games due to a hamstring injury, finishing with 14 carries for 56 yards and 33 catches for 200 yards. His marks of 6.1 yards per catch and 5.1 per target were far below his lofty standards as a pass-catching specialist, with the 33-year-old finally showing some signs of his age. The Ravens may be comfortable using Javorius Allen and/or Kenneth Dixon (knee, suspension) on passing downs, while Alex Collins figures to get most of the carries. Woodhead shouldn't have much trouble landing a new gig, but there's no guarantee he'll be a crucial part of the offense with his next team.
