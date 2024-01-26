Phillips (shoulder) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Despite a week of limited practice sessions, the 27-year-old is not expected to suit up in the AFC Championship Game due to a shoulder issue. Phillips has appeared in 17 games for Baltimore this season, recording 24 total tackles and primarily contributing on special teams.
