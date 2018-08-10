Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Catches lone target
Hurst caught his only target for a 12-yard gain in Thursday's preseason game against the Rams.
Hurst caught his pass on the first snap of the game, after hauling in three of four targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in last week's Hall of Fame Game against Chicago. The rookie first-round pick is making a push to usurp incumbent starter Nick Boyle, a block-first tight end with 52 catches in 32 career games. Even if he doesn't win the starting job, Hurst is shaping up as a clear favorite to lead Baltimore tight ends in targets. Fellow rookie Mark Andrews, a third-round selection, has struggled to stay healthy during training camp.
