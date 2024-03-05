The Panthers plan to release Hurst (concussion) before March 16, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Hurst's release will come just one season into the three-year, $21.75 million contract he inked with Carolina last offseason, due to the veteran tight end reportedly declining to take a pay cut. Across nine regular-season appearances in 2023, Hurst recorded a 18-184-1 receiving line before suffering a season-ending concussion, and post-traumatic amnesia, Week 10. Hurst said after the season that he'd been medically cleared, and as an experienced and proven veteran, he should get sizable attention on the open market as long as teams aren't concerned about his health.