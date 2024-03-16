Hurst agreed to a deal with the Chargers on Friday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported Thursday that Hurst visited Los Angeles after being released by Carolina on Wednesday. The Chargers' pass-catching corps will look very different in 2024 after Keenan Allen (heel) was traded to the Bears on Thursday, Mike Williams (knee) being released Wednesday, and tight end Gerald Everett signing with Chicago on Tuesday. Hurst missed the final eight games of 2023 due to a concussion and recorded 18 catches on 32 targets for 184 yards and one touchdown.