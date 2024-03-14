Hurst is visiting Los Angeles on Thursday and intends to sign with the team, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hurst, who was recently release by Carolina, appears in line to link up with Justin Herbert and new head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers are in need of prove pass-catchers to join Keenan Allen after the release of Mike Williams (knee), and Hurst is a solid option at tight end with two 50-plus catch seasons under his belt.