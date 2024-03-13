The Panthers released Hurst on Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Hurst made it through just one season of a three-year, $21.75 million contract even though most of his 2024 salary is guaranteed. A concussion cost him the final eight games of 2023, with reports of post-traumatic amnesia perhaps bringing retirement in to the equation. Hurst should have some interest around the league if he wants to keep playing, though it'll be on a much smaller contract than what he signed last offseason. He cleared concussion protocol in January.
More News
-
Panthers' Hayden Hurst: Expected to be released•
-
Panthers' Hayden Hurst: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' Hayden Hurst: Officially sent to injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Hayden Hurst: Expected to be placed on IR•
-
Panthers' Hayden Hurst: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Panthers' Hayden Hurst: No practice Wednesday•