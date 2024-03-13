The Panthers released Hurst on Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hurst made it through just one season of a three-year, $21.75 million contract even though most of his 2024 salary is guaranteed. A concussion cost him the final eight games of 2023, with reports of post-traumatic amnesia perhaps bringing retirement in to the equation. Hurst should have some interest around the league if he wants to keep playing, though it'll be on a much smaller contract than what he signed last offseason. He cleared concussion protocol in January.