Hurst said Monday that he cleared concussion protocol over the weekend, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Hurst's season ended in Week 10 when he suffered a concussion. He'd been dealing with post-traumatic amnesia in the wake of the brain injury, but it sounds like he's back to full health. Hurst signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with Carolina last offseason but caught just 18 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown on 32 targets in his first season with the Panthers.