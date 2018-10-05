Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Questionable for Week 5
Hurst (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Hurst wasn't able to advance beyond limited participation in practice this week, but the tight end is still hopeful to make his NFL regular-season debut when Sunday arrives, according to Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site. The Ravens may be more inclined to take a cautious approach with the rookie first-round pick, however, especially with Baltimore getting quality performances this season from its other options at tight end. Even once he's cleared to suit up, Hurst may struggle to steal snaps from the likes of Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams and Mark Andrews, all of whom have surpassed 100 receiving yards through the first four weeks.
