Dobbins (knee) didn't practice over the weekend but is back on the field for individual drills Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

While he still hasn't progressed to full-team work, Dobbins at least seems to be avoiding setbacks so far. An appearance this preseason might be asking too much, but he at least has a shot to be ready Week 1. The Ravens don't have much else behind him, with Mike Davis the favorite for the No. 2 role in the increasingly likely event Gus Edwards (knee) isn't ready for the season opener. Dobbins and Edwards both suffered ACL tears before Week 1 last year.