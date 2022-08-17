Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that it's too early to know if Dobbins (knee) will play Week 1, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Harbaugh's unwillingness to commit to Dobbins' availability for the start of the season isn't overly surprising, though it shouldn't necessarily be taken as a sign that the running back is trending in the wrong direction as Week 1 approaches. The coach still acknowledged that Dobbins is making good progress, albeit with significant hurdles remaining in his recovery from the ACL tear he suffered last August, including a return to contact work in practice. A preseason appearance seems highly unlikely for the 23-year-old, who has thus far been limited to individual work since he was activated from the PUP list earlier this month.