Dobbins (knee) hasn't dealt with any setbacks in his rehab process but nonetheless is uncertain to be ready for Week 1, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The reporting last year largely focused on Dobbins' ACL tear after he injured his knee late in the preseason, with the timing of the incident seemingly giving him a good chance to be ready for Week 1 of 2022. The problem is that he also injured his LCL and meniscus, potentially extending the rehab timeline, though he did have surgery only two weeks after his initial injury. Teammate Gus Edwards is rehabbing from a "clean" ACL tear with no additional significant damage reported, which means he could return to action before Dobbins despite suffering his injury two weeks later. Neither participated in spring practices, where Baltimore's backfield snaps were left in the hands of veteran offseason addition Mike Davis and a bunch of young, inexperienced players (Tyler Badie, Nate McCrary, Ricky Person). A healthy Dobbins would still be the leader of the group, assuming he eventually regains his rookie-year form (6.0 YPC, nine TDs on 134 carries). For what it's worth, Dobbins is much more optimistic about his injury, responding to Rapoport on Monday with an assertion that he'll be definitely be ready for Week 1 and may even be cleared for the start of training camp.