Ravens' Joe Flacco: Expects to play Thursday

Flacco expects to play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Rams, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Flacco isn't slated to play much throughout the preseason as the Ravens' clear-cut No. 1 QB, but he expects to be deployed for one or two drives against the Rams on Thursday. His likely limited participation in Thursday's tilt should allow for Robert Griffin, rookie Lamar Jackson and Josh Woodrum to split time leading the offense.