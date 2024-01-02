Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team is still "working through" the possibility of sitting Flacco and other starters for all or part of Week 18's game against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Medina Gazette reports. "It's important for us to finish strong, so that's what we're going to do, and then we'll get as healthy as we can going into the next season," the coach said. "We'll have a plan moving forward. I'll update you guys as we get going through the week."

The Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed and a road game against the AFC South champs in the wild-card round, so the team's decision-makers will evaluate what's best for individual players and the team as a whole. Flacco, who turns 39 this month, has been terrific since being named the starter, but it's easy to see him being removed at some point during the game or even rested entirely. Other skill players, like Amari Cooper (heel) and Elijah Moore (concussion) may benefit from an off week, which could impact Flacco's production if he does play. PJ Walker and Jeff Driskel are the options to take Flacco's place under center.