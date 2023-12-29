Flacco completed 19 of 29 passes for 309 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Browns' 37-20 win over the Jets on Thursday night. He also rushed twice for three yards and committed two fumbles, losing one.

Flacco did the overwhelming majority of his damage in the first half, when the Browns racked up 34 of their 37 points. The veteran signal-caller shook off the absence of Amari Cooper (heel) and the in-game exit of Elijah Moore (head), focusing heavily on David Njoku, with whom he connected on six occasions for 134 yards. Flacco linked up with Jerome Ford for touchdown passes of seven and 50 yards, and he hit Moore with an eight-yard scoring toss before the receiver suffered his injury. Flacco has now four straight 300-yard efforts and five multi-touchdown tallies in as many starts heading into the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Bengals on Jan. 7, a game that will be followed by at least one postseason contest courtesy of Thursday's victory.