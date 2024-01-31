Flacco, an impending free agent, intents to continue his NFL career in 2024, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.

Flacco will look to keep playing in what will be his age-40 season, though it's difficult to gauge what kind of opportunities he'll garner in free agency. The veteran signal-caller is coming off an impressive late-season run with the Browns, in which he led the team to a 4-1 record across five starts, culminating in a wild-card round playoff exit to the Texans. Cleveland is likely to restore a healthy Deshaun Watson (shoulder) as its starter in 2024, but if the team has any concerns about Watson's health, re-signing Flacco could be a priority. If the Browns aren't interested, however, Flacco's strong showing in 2023 ought to at least earn him a backup gig elsewhere in the league.