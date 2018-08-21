Ravens' Joe Flacco: Tosses another TD
Flacco completed seven of nine passes for 72 yards and one touchdown during Monday's preseason win at Indianapolis.
Flacco continues to do his best to fend off rookie signal-caller Lamar Jackson, ending his third and final possession with a seven-yard connection with John Brown in the back of the end zone. The touchdown marked Flacco's second overall in four total series, and he's also completed better than 70 percent of his passes in both exhibitions. Meanwhile, Jackson has cobbled together a 41.9 completion percentage and just 4.2 yards per carry across three appearances. Flacco is set to enter the season as the starter, but any sign of slippage over a number of games could result in calls for Jackson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...
-
Believe in Williams, Barber?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the stories from the second full week of the preseason and...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...