Ravens' Joe Flacco: Tosses another TD

Flacco completed seven of nine passes for 72 yards and one touchdown during Monday's preseason win at Indianapolis.

Flacco continues to do his best to fend off rookie signal-caller Lamar Jackson, ending his third and final possession with a seven-yard connection with John Brown in the back of the end zone. The touchdown marked Flacco's second overall in four total series, and he's also completed better than 70 percent of his passes in both exhibitions. Meanwhile, Jackson has cobbled together a 41.9 completion percentage and just 4.2 yards per carry across three appearances. Flacco is set to enter the season as the starter, but any sign of slippage over a number of games could result in calls for Jackson.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...