Ravens' Joe Flacco: Tosses another TD

Flacco completed seven of nine passes for 72 yards and one touchdown during Monday's preseason win at Indianapolis.

Flacco continues to do his best to fend off rookie signal-caller Lamar Jackson, ending his third and final possession with a seven-yard connection with John Brown in the back of the end zone. The touchdown marked Flacco's second overall in four total series, and he's also completed better than 70 percent of his passes in both exhibitions. Meanwhile, Jackson has cobbled together a 41.9 completion percentage and just 4.2 yards per carry across three appearances. Flacco is set to enter the season as the starter, but any sign of slippage over a number of games could result in calls for Jackson.