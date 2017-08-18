Ravens' Joe Flacco: Will not practice this week
Coach John Harbaugh said after Thursday's preseason game that Flacco (back) will not begin practicing this week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It has already been determined that Flacco won't see the field in any of Baltimore's preseason games, but the expectation has been that he'd begin practicing at some point to remain on track for the season opener. While Flacco still may be good to go for Week 1, Harbaugh's comments Thursday suggest that his back is still preventing him from getting back on the practice field. With that, Ryan Mallett figures to continue seeing the bulk of the practice reps with the first-team offense.
