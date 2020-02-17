Ravens' Jordan Richards: Sticking in Baltimore
The Ravens signed Richards to a one-year contract Sunday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.
Richards joined Baltimore midway through the 2019 regular season after being released by New England. The 27-year-old played a key role on special teams through nine games with the Ravens, and he stands to reprise a similar gig during the 2020 campaign.
