Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he expects Jackson to practice in full this week, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson, who missed two practices last week due to an illness and knee injury, was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's 27-3 win over the Bengals. He didn't look to be dealing with any restrictions on the field, though, as he completed 19 of 37 passes for 180 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His two carries were a career-low, but the Ravens also weren't pressured to lean on Jackson's scrambling abilities at any point during Sunday's blowout victory. Barring any setbacks, Jackson looks like he'll be a full-go at Philadelphia in Week 6.