Jackson completed 20 of 37 passes for 272 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Ravens' 17-10 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 54 yards and lost a fumble while catching one of his deflected passes for 13 yards.

Jackson's final yardage numbers looked perfectly acceptable from a fantasy perspective, but his real-world impact on the game was both more muted and detrimental than those figures imply. The dynamic quarterback struggled with finding open targets against the Chiefs' suffocating coverage throughout the afternoon, and several of his rush attempts were the result of intense pressure from Kansas City. Jackson's second turnover was also critical, as he was picked off in the end zone with 6:54 remaining and the Ravens down by 10. The crushing ending to the season aside, Jackson put himself in position for MVP honors by throwing for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 821 rushing yards and another five scores across 16 regular-season games, and in 2024, he'll play out the second year of the massive contract extension he signed this past offseason.