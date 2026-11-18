The Ravens believe "there's a chance" that Jackson (thumb) could return for their Week 16 matchup with the Browns, assuming all goes well in his recovery from right thumb surgery, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Last Friday, head coach Jesse Minter announced that Jackson was facing a projected recovery timeline of 6-to-10 weeks after requiring a procedure to address a broken and dislocated thumb. A Week 16 return would be right up against the short end of that timeline, so if Jackson has shown notable improvement by that point, he could push to play if the 4-6 Ravens haven't faded from the playoff picture. While Jackson remains sidelined for at least a few more weeks, the Ravens will entrust trade-deadline acquisition Jacoby Brissett to direct the offense.