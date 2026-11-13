Jackson (thumb) is "doing well" and is expected to be out for "6-to-10 weeks," per head coach Jesse Minter.

Minter's statement confirmed previous reports that Jackson is both recovering from a "broken and dislocated thumb" and also that he is facing a recovery timeline of at least six weeks. It did not confirm that Jackson underwent surgery, but per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com a procedure has been performed. Jackson informed teammates earlier this month that he plans to return this season, but that will hinge on how his recovery progresses and presumably whether or not the Ravens are in playoff contention late in the campaign. Jacoby Brissett, who was recently acquired from the Cardinals, figures to hold down the starting quarterback spot in Jackson's absence.