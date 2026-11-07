Jackson's odds to play again this season depend on his recovery from a right thumb injury, and also whether or not new QB Jacoby Brissett can keep the Ravens in the playoff picture long enough to make a return late in the season possible for Jackson, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

The Ravens already have cycled through three starting QBs this season, and with Tyler Huntley sidelined for the rest of the campaign due to a turf-toe injury and Jackson out indefinitely, the team agreed to a trade with the Cardinals for Brissett, which became official Friday. Brissett was serviceable until he wasn't in Arizona, finishing his 2026 there with 1,719 yards on 63-percent passing, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight appearances, and he'll have top talents in RB Derrick Henry and WR Zay Flowers to work with in his new locale. It remains to be seen if Baltimore, who is three games in the loss column behind Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in the AFC North, can get back to winning ways, but Brissett's performance seemingly will dictate if Jackson makes another appearance by Week 18.