The Ravens have officially placed Jackson (thumb)on injured reserve.

Prior to Thursday night's game against the Jaguars, the Ravens made a trio of moves to re-shape their Week 9 QB corps. Along with Jackson, Tyler Huntley (toe) landed on IR, while Austin Reed was added to the team's active roster. As a result, Joe Fagnano (Thursday's starter), Kedon Slovis and Austin Reed are available to face Jacksonville, and then in the coming days Jacoby Brissett will be on his way to Baltimore via a looming trade with the Cardinals.