Jackson was named the Most Valuable Player on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson was the favorite for the award since the Ravens downed Brock Purdy and the 49ers in Week 16 in decisive fashion. His overall resume was deserving of the honor as well, as Jackson tallied 29 total touchdowns while racking up career-best marks in passing yards (3,678) and yards per attempt (8.0). It was the second time that he's been named MVP of the league, with the first coming in 2019.