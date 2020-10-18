Peters (thigh) is active for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
Peters avoided a setback over the weekend and is ready for Sunday's cross-conference clash. The 2015 first-round pick has been impressive this year, allowing a 71.1 passer rating when targeted. The Eagles don't have many pass-catching options, so Peters will look to shut down Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward.
