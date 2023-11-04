Williams (hamstring) has been deemed question for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Seahawks, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has missed each of Baltimore's past two contests due to a hamstring injury, but he was able to log a trio of limited practice sessions during Week 9 prep after not practicing at all last week. That gives him a chance to suit up against Seattle on Sunday, though coach Jim Harbaugh noted Friday that a decision on the safety's availability "could go down to the wire," per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. If Williams needs to sit out again, Geno Stone would likely garner another start in his place.