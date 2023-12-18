Williams is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a groin injury.
Williams sustained his injury early in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup, and it's unclear whether he'll be available down the stretch. If he can't return, Geno Stone will likely see an uptick in playing time in Baltimore's secondary.
More News
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Avoids injury report Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Won't play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Carries questionable tag for Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Limited in practice•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Will sit out again Week 8•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Won't play vs. Lions•