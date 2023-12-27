Williams picked up seven solo tackles (five solo) and one interception in the Ravens' 33-19 win over the 49ers on Monday.

Williams' interception was his first of the season. His seven tackles also tied his season-high. The safety was on the field for all 68 defensive snaps, which makes it four out of five weeks without missing a snap. He will look to carry his momentum from Monday's win into the Ravens' Week 16 showdown with the Dolphins.